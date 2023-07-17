Nayanthara Ready for Action in New Jawan Poster, Shah Rukh Khan Calls Her 'Thunder Before Storm'

Shah Rukh Khan dropped the new poster of Jawan and this time, it features Nayanthara. Playing what seems to be a police official in the film, Nayanthara is seen sporting a gun in her hand in the new poster. The actress is seen wearing a pair of black sunglasses and covered in a protective gear. She seems ready to unleash the action. Along with Tamil’s lady superstar, the poster featured the lines, “Ready or not… She’s got the glock."

Taking to Twitter and Instagram, SRK shared the poster and wrote, “She is the thunder that comes before the storm! #Nayanthara #JawanPrevue Out Now! #Jawan releasing worldwide on 7th September 2023, in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu."

In the prevue that was released last week, Nayanthara slayed in a chic look as she makes a smashing entry wearing a trench coat over a white shirt. She appeared to be playing a police official. In another scene, we see her donning a stunning yellow saree paired with beautiful jhumkas. Jawan marks Nayanthara’s first collaboration with Shah Rukh Khan.

Raving about her debut, Nayanthara’s husband, filmmaker Vignesh Shivan had said, “How can you not be proud of @atlee47 when he comes up with a banger with his bollywood debut! Looks international! So much efforts, patience and hard work! A big hug hatss off! Congrats to #Nayanthara lookin O dream debut with the King @iamsrk for my Thangam & my king @anirudhofficial killin it sooo well here! Kudos to @actorvijaysethupathi sir @redchillies.color @livingstonruben #VishnuDop @kunalrajan."

Shah Rukh replied, “@VigneshShivN thank u for all the love. #Nayanthara is awesome…but oh who am I telling this…you toh already know!!! But Hubby, beware, she has now learnt some major kicks & punches!!" Vignesh then told the superstar, “Soooo kind of you sir ❤️ Yes sir being very careful but I also heard there is some good romance between the both of you in the movie , that she has learnt from the king of romance , so already cherishing that with the happiness of such a dream Debut with YOU #SRK the #KingofHearts #Badshaah ☺️❤️ #Jawan @Atlee_dir gonna be a massive global #Blockbuster ❤️."

Jawan is a Red Chillies Entertainment presentation, directed by Atlee, Produced by Gauri Khan, and Co-produced by Gaurav Verma. The film will release worldwide in theatres on September 7th, 2023 in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages.