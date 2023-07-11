Nayanthara, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Tamannaah Bhatia: Actors From South Making It Big In Bollywood

Since the release of Jawan Prevue, fans have taken to social media to express their excitement for the North-South collaboration between actor Shah Rukh Khan and director Atlee. They have also expressed that they are eager to watch actor Nayanthara perform in a Hindi film. Jawan is an addition to the pan-India films bandwagon, a trend that gained popularity with the Bahubali series in 2015.

An effect of this trend is that more and more heroines from the South Indian film industries have been making their debut in Hindi films and filling in the shoes of Hindi film heroines who have taken a break from the big screen due to various reasons, including life post-marriage, or are busy with other projects. There has been a shift in the popularity of actors as North India has begun to finally give the South its due, even if it’s in Hindi films.

Here’s a list of six female actors from the South that have made their Bollywood debut and have become immensely popular in Hindi films:

1. Nayanthara

Nayanthara, also known as the Lady Superstar of Tamil cinema, is one of the most popular actors in the Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam film industries. She will make her Bollywood debut opposite Shah Rukh Khan in the Atlee directorial titled Jawan. The much-awaited film has already created a lot of hype for itself. Fans of the actor cannot wait to watch her on-screen on September 7 this year. Some reports claim that she will also star opposite Shah Rukh in Atlee’s Lion, which is slated for a December release this year.

2. Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Samantha Ruth Prabhu had a full-fledged Hindi entertainment industry debut with a very successful season 2 of The Family Man on Prime Video. The actor, who is primarily seen in Telugu and Tamil films, gained immense popularity in the Hindi film industry after people could not stop talking about her performance in the series and the song Oo Antava Oo Oo Antava in Pushpa. She will soon be seen in a spin-off of Priyanka Chopra starrer web series Citadel opposite Varun Dhawan. She will also be seen in Shaakunthalam, a pan-Indian fantasy film.

3. Rashmika Mandana

While the actor’s superhit pan-India film Pushpa: The Rise was also released in Hindi, she marked her Bollywood debut opposite Goodbye, alongside Amitabh Bachchan and Neena Gupta. She was also seen with Sidharth Malhotra in Mission Majnu, directed by Shantanu Bagchi. Rashmika will next be seen playing Ranbir Kapoor’s wife in Animal, also starring Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol.

4. Priyamani

The actor made her Hindi film debut with Raavan, but rose to fame in the Hindi entertainment industry with her song One Two Three Four opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Chennai Express. She will again share screen space with Shah Rukh in the much-awaited film Jawan. She was also appreciated for her performance in the web series The Family Man, in which she played Manoj Bajpayee’s wife. According to reports, she will soon feature opposite Ajay Devgn in the sports drama titled Maidaan.

5. Tamannaah Bhatia

The actor made her Bollywood debut in Chand Sa Roshan Chehra in 2005, but the film did not work in theatres. Another film, Himmatwala, had the same fate. However, the actor’s success in the Hindi sector multiplied after she gained immense praise for her role in SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali, also starring another South heroine, Anushka Shetty. Her OTT presence was appreciated by fans in Plan A Plan B and now in Jee Karda. The actor is currently making headlines due to her relationship with Lust Stories 2 co-star Vijay Varma.