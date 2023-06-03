Nayanthara To Dulquer Salmaan, Celebs Who Quit Other Professions For Acting

Not all actors started their careers in front of the camera. Many were engaged in other jobs before they decided to pursue their dream of being on the big screen. Whether it’s Bollywood actors or South stars, some of them had completely different occupations before they entered the world of cinema. Some were models, some were engineers and others were software developers.

Mammootty: Starting with South’s megastar Mammootty who used to practice law before becoming an actor and now he has become one of the best actors in the industry.

Nayanthara: For those of you who don’t know, South actress Nayanthara was a model. Now she is one of the most popular actresses in South cinema and also become one of the highest-paid actresses in the cinema world.

Rajinikanth: Before starting acting, Rajinikanth used to work as a bus conductor. Look at him now. He is now one of the most loved stars in the Tamil film industry. He has grown into a superstar, who has gained a huge number of fans.

Dulquer Salmaan: Malayalam actor Dulquer Salmaan, who gained popularity with his recent film Sita Ramam, was doing business before becoming an actor. He’s one of the most adored actors in the country right now.

Tovino Thomas: Malayalam actor Tovino Thomas also used to work in the business field before entering the cinema world. But he dreamt of being an actor for a long time. He worked as an assistant director in many films before making his first film as an actor.

Nivin Pauly: From 2006 to 2008, Nivin Pauly worked as an engineer at Infosys in Bangalore. Later, the actor left his job and came to Kerala and started acting in 2010. His movie Premam became a super hit.

Rakshit Shetty: Actor Rakshit Shetty used to work as a software developer before making his film debut.