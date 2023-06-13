Neena Gupta Congratulates Ex Son-In-Law Madhu Mantena On His Wedding; See Post

Taking to Instagram, Madhu Mantena, who recently married yoga instructor Ira Trivedi, posted a wedding photo and penned a heartfelt message for his wife. In his lengthy note, the filmmaker-producer wrote that he now feels “complete." Neena Gupta, his former mother-in-law, also responded to his post.

Madhu was earlier married to fashion designer-actor Masaba Gupta, who is the daughter of veteran actor Neena Gupta and cricketer Vivian Richards. They had a court marriage in Mumbai on June 2, 2015, followed by a series of wedding parties in November. However, in January, Masaba tied the knot with actor Satyadeep Misra, after a divorce from Madhu.

In a recent Instagram post, Madhu shared a photo of himself and Ira Trivedi during a ritual at their wedding, which took place on Monday. He wrote in the caption, “I’m complete now… I have never felt so happy and peaceful in my entire life. I was really punching above my weight when I asked Ira to marry me and with a little bit of divine intervention I got married to her yesterday (June 11). In the past few years Ira’s influence on me has helped me get closer to God and try my hand at co-creating with the universe. I feel strong and safe as Ira and I embark on building a family of our own. I am overwhelmed with all the love that Ira and I got for the last two days from all of our family, friends and well wishers. We are blessed to have all of you in our lives."

Former mother-in-law Neena Gupta took to the comments section and wrote, “Congratulations".

Madhu Mantena exchanged wedding vows with ladylove Ira Trivedi on Sunday in Mumbai. The bride wore a pretty pink and golden saree with her waist cinched with a belt. She had flowers in her hair and wore chunky, traditional earrings and a necklace. Madhu wore a white kurta with dhoti and a white stole. Following their wedding, the couple hosted a lavish reception, which was attended by some of the biggest celebs in tinseltown.