Neena Gupta On Playing 'Dadi Maa' In Lust Stories 2; 'At Least It Has Started The Conversations Around Sex'

Neena Gupta has been at the top of her game with back-to-back films like Goodbye and Uunchai. Not only that, the actress is known to be vocal and unapologetic about her life trajectory. Be it about her past relationships or the disappointing lows of her careers. Following that trajectory, the Badhaai Ho star who will be seen in Lust Stories 2 essaying a character of ‘dadi maa’ spoke about the same in full length.

The actress will be seen in R.Balki’s segment. Explaining her reason for opting for that role, she shared, “Because if it was not dadi maa saying what I am saying then it would not have any impact. That is why it was important for a dadi maa to say these things which we have said in the film.”

She further emphasized her point by recalling an instance from her growing up years, “When I was growing up, till I was twelve or thirteen, I never saw my parents sleep in a separate bedroom. We all used to sleep in one room where there was one double bed where they slept and me and my brother would sleep on the mattress next to the bed; sometimes I would sleep between my parents. We didn’t know anything about sex. My mother never told me about what is sex, she never told me what are periods. When I was in college, my mother used to be so strict that she would not even let me go to watch a movie with my girlfriends," she stated.

Adding to that, Neena Gupta continued, “I remember, till I was in college, thanks to the movies we used to see, I believed that you can get pregnant by kissing. Forget about fathers, even mothers are scared of broaching the subject with their daughters. In the earlier times, the girl was given some information before she got married. They were told what would happen on the first night, so that she isn’t scared or the guy doesn’t run away. However, even then, women were told it was their job to deliver children and how they need to fulfil their ‘duty’ when their husband asks for sex. This happens today also, things have not changed much. So, in that respect, this story is very important. At least it has started the conversation, that too in a big way."

Lust Stories 2 brings together four fresh stories, directed by filmmakers R Balki, Konkona Sen Sharma, Sujoy Ghosh and Amit Sharma – and stars Mrunal thakur, Vijay Verma, Kajol, Neena Gupta and Tamannaah Bhatia in pivotal roles.