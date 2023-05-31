CHANGE LANGUAGE
Neena Gupta Says Masaba Gupta's Birth Certificate 'Stolen', Her Dad's Identity Leaked in Viral Video
2-MIN READ

Neena Gupta Says Masaba Gupta's Birth Certificate 'Stolen', Her Dad's Identity Leaked in Viral Video

Curated By: Dishya Sharma

News18.com

Last Updated: May 31, 2023, 08:23 IST

Mumbai, India

Neena Gupta welcomed Masaba Gupta in 1989.

Neena Gupta had Masaba Gupta out of a wedlock in 1989. The actress was dating Sir Vivian Richards at the time.

Neena Gupta had Masaba Gupta out of wedlock in 1989. The actress was dating Viv Richards, a renowned West Indies cricketer, when she got pregnant. However, their relationship did not lead to a marriage. Instead, Neena had Masaba out of wedlock and it became a massive subject of news at the time. While Masaba and Neena have spoken fondly about Vivian, with the former cricketer also attending Masaba’s second wedding this year, a video of the duo speaking about how Masaba’s father’s identity was revealed is now going viral.

A clip of the duo chatting with India Today has landed on Reddit in which Neena reveals a well-known journalist had stolen Masaba’s birth certificate and leaked the identity of Masaba’s father. “A very known journalist, editor of big magazine is the one who went and stole my birth certificate from the registrar’s office," she said.

Revealing that it was Pritish Nandy, Neena continued, “He sent somebody. So my bua, I was living with my bua, so she went and she submitted. They said come after one week, we’ll give you the birth certificate. So she went after one week and they said, ‘Wo toh le gaye aapke koi rishtedaar.’ By chance, I knew somebody who knew that person, usse pata chala ke he sent somebody and then he wrote an article. Wo pade likhe log karte hai toh tumhara toh kya bolenge."

Neena Gupta talks about the time when a well reputed reporter (Pritish Nandy) stole Masaba Gupta’s birth certificate and published the name of the father in a weekly magazine. by u/lastgreatdynasty24 in BollyBlindsNGossip

Meanwhile, at the time of Neena’s autobiography, Sach Kahu Toh, was releasaing, Masaba revealed that her mother had only Rs 2000 in her account. “When I was born, my mum had Rs 2000/- in her bank account. A timely tax reimbursement would bump that number up to Rs 12,000/- and ofcourse I was a C-section baby. As I read mom’s biography I learnt so many things & the hardships she has had to endure. I work very hard every single day of my life & never ever let anyone not give me what I deserve only to make sure I can pay her back for bringing me into this world…..with interest!" she said.

Neena brought up Masaba as a single mother. It was only in 2008 that she found love and married Vivek Mehra.

first published:May 31, 2023, 08:23 IST
last updated:May 31, 2023, 08:23 IST