Neena Gupta To Preity Zinta, Actresses Who Got Married After 40

Bollywood weddings are indeed a grand affair. From opulent wedding venues to the exquisite attire of the bride and groom, accompanied by the who’s who of B-town attending the ceremony, eagle-eyed masses are keen on being omniscient about the whole affair. But sometimes, Bollywood actresses grab the limelight for marrying at an older age which is either frowned upon or lauded by the masses. Nevertheless, breaking the stereotype of marrying at the “right age”, here are five B-town actresses who have proved that there is no age limit when it comes to walking down the aisle with your beloved.

Neena Gupta

Veteran actress Neena Gupta is hailed as someone who is bold and outspoken, unafraid of speaking her mind. The Badhaai Do actress welcomed her daughter - fashion designer Masaba Gupta out of wedlock when she was in a relationship with former cricketer Vivian Richards. When Vivian allegedly refused to marry Neena, the actress raised Masaba as a single mother. She later got hitched to Chartered Accountant Vivek Mehra in 2008 at the age of 50.

Manisha Koirala

Dil Se actress Manisha Koirala stunned everyone after she decided to marry Nepali businessman Samrat Dahal at the age of 40. Samrat was 7 years younger than her. She tied the knot with the business tycoon on June 19, 2010. But the actress’ marriage proved to be short-lived, and she separated from Samrat in 2012.

Preity Zinta

Preity Zinta and her former partner Ness Wadia were the power couple back in the day until the actress pressed charges against Ness accusing him of molestation and abuse. The duo parted ways in 2009. But the Veer Zaara actress found love for the second time with her now-husband Gene Goodenough. The pair, who are currently enjoying a blissful marital life, exchanged vows in 2016. She was 42 at that time.

Kamya Punjabi

Film and television actress Kamya Punjabi is one of the popular faces in the world of glam and glitz. Some of her best works include Banoo Main Teri Dulhann, Sanjog, Astitva…Ek Prem Kahani and Yaadein. At the age of 40, Kamya wed businessman Shalabh Dang in 2020 that soon became the talk of the town.

Suhasini Mulay

Suhasini Mulay has proved her mettle in various Bollywood films in her illustrious career. She is best remembered for portraying the role of either the perfect mother or an affectionate grandmother. According to BollywoodShaadis.com, Suhasini was once in a live-in relationship with her beau. But the relationship did not work out. Later on, the actress stunned everyone after she got married to physics professor Atul Gurtu in 2011 at the age of 60.

