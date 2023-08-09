Neena Gupta Slips Into A Backless Dress At 64, Leaves Netizens Stunned; Video Goes Viral

Neena Gupta is one such star who never fails to impress with her fashion choices. From elegant sarees to breezy mini dresses, the actress has rocked every kind of outfit. She is much loved for her age-agnostic approach when it comes to fashion. At the age of 64, she maintains her position as a fashion focal point due to her age-redefining takes on style. Just this Tuesday, she was spotted wearing a chic black dress with slender straps. She complemented the dress with knee-length black boots, beaded earrings, a shoulder bag in the same shade, and stylish sunglasses.

Not long back, the veteran actress was on a vacation in France with her husband Vivek Mehra. While they were in the south of France, Neena Gupta wore a black dress with red straps and gold embellishments. In another post, joining the popular Barbiecore fashion trend, the 64-year-old actress could be seen in a bright pink dress. The strapy dress featured a loose sihouette and was a great choice for summer.

While many appreciated her for embracing fashion and truly redefining age, some even trolled her for trying to “look young".

Neena Gupta will be next seen in Anurag Kashyap’s Metro….In Dino. The movie is likely to be released in March next year. The film comprises an ensemble cast of Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Anupam Kher, Pankaj Tripathi, Konkona Sen Sharma Ali Fazal and Fatima Sana Sheikh.

Neena Gupta has also made a strong impact in South Indian films. Apart from her movies, Neena has always been in the spotlight for her personal life. She took a break from the industry for some time and grabbed attention when she used social media to sought for work opportunities. The actress was last seen in Last Stories 2.