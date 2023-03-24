While Yashraj Mukhate, Dipraj Jadhav and Ruhee Dosani are the stars of social media, Neeraj Chopra is the Olympic Gold medalist in Javelin Throw. Though it’s hard to imagine the two worlds coming together, that’s what happened at the Indian Sports Honours held in Mumbai on Thursday. Not only did Neeraj Chopra grace the occasion but also shook his a leg with Yashraj, Dipraj and Ruhee.

On Friday, popular paparazzo Instagram handle Viral Bhayani posted a clip on their timeline that beautifully captured Neeraj Chopra dressed in a smart formal ensemble dancing with Yashraj Mukhate, Dipraj Jadhav and Ruhee Dosani to Hardy Sandhu’s chartbuster Punjabi number Bijlee Bijlee. After flaunting his dancing skills, Neeraj went on to shake hands with all of them. Needless to sayz they were all smiles.

Reacting to this rare clip, one of the fans expressed, “Good to see player Neeraj Chopra having fun!" Another one commented, “Such a cool chap(with heart eye emojis)". Someone else wrote, “This video made my day(with fire and heart emojis)". A fan stated, “Legend Neeraj!" One of the fans said, “Good to see the golden boy letting his hair down and enjoy!" Another one commented, “One of the best athletes India have. Neeraj Chopra bas ye fame etc sar par nahi chadh jaaye because abhi toh bohot se Gold laane hai."

Several celebrities got assembled at the Indian Sports Honours 2023 in Mumbai last night. Among the guests were Anushka Sharma and her cricketer husband Virat Kohli, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh who also posed with the legendary badminton player Prakash Padukone, Abhishek Bachchan who is the owner of the Pro Kabaddi League team Jaipur Pink Panthers, and the co-owner of the Indian Super League football team Chennaiyin FC, Ajay Devgn, Angad Bedi and Neha Dhupia, Rhea Chakraborty, Maheep Kapoor, Seema Sajdeh and Kusha Kapila among others.

Read all the Latest Movies News here