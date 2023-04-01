CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Entertainment LiveParineeti Chopra Gaslight ReviewDasara ReviewBholaa Review
Home » Movies » Neetu Chandra Reacts To Priyanka Chopra’s 'Politics In Bollywood' Claims, Says 'Happens With Everyone'
1-MIN READ

Neetu Chandra Reacts To Priyanka Chopra’s 'Politics In Bollywood' Claims, Says 'Happens With Everyone'

Curated By: Aditi Giri

Edited By: Chirag Sehgal

News18.com

Last Updated: April 01, 2023, 13:09 IST

Mumbai, India

Neetu Chandra says Bollywood isn't easy if one is not from a film family.

Neetu Chandra says Bollywood isn't easy if one is not from a film family.

Before Neetu Chandra, Kangana Ranaut, Vivek Agnihotri and Shekhar Suman also voiced their opinion on Priyanka Chopra's statements.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas recently made headlines when she revealed about leaving Bollywood due to politics in the industry. Now, actress Neetu Chandra has reacted to the same. Chandra was speaking at an event recently when she shared that the same has happened to her too. She went on to say that it happens with everyone especially when you don’t come from a film family.

“Ye sabke sath hota hai, it is not like kisi ek ke sath hota hai (it happens with everyone, not just with a person in particular)." Neetu said and further added, “If you don’t come from a film family, you have to fight for opportunities in this industry. It takes time to do good work. Priyanka has felt it, I have felt it. A lot of other people have felt it. The point is whether you can come forward and speak about it or not. Like I have said earlier also.”

Earlier, Kangana Ranaut, Vivek Agnihotri and Shekhar Suman among others also came out in support of PeeCee.

For the unversed, in conversation with Dax Shepard, on Spotify’s podcast Armchair Expert, Priyanka revealed that she was tired of ‘politics’ in the Hindi film industry and also had ‘beef with people’. She also talked about being sidelined and said, “I was being pushed into a corner in the industry (Bollywood). I had people not casting me, I had beef with people, I am not good at playing that game so I kind of was tired of the politics and I said I needed a break."

RELATED NEWS

During the interaction, Priyanka also how she was ‘terrified’ when her films weren’t performing well at the box office. “I’m not a nepo baby. I didn’t have that kind of support that exists in a big way for other,” she shared.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka will next be seen in the Russo Brothers’ spy series Citadel alongside Game of Thrones’ fame Richard Madden. She also has another highly anticipated Hollywood rom-com Love Again with Sam Heugham and Celine Dion in her pipeline. Besides this, Priyanka will also be seen in Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zara with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.

Read all the Latest Movies News here

About the Author
Aditi Giri
Aditi Giri, Senior Sub-Editor at News18. She is a Bollywood and Biryani enthusiast. She loves talking to your favourite BTown celebrities, and brings ...Read More
Tags:
  1. bollywood
  2. Neetu Chandra
  3. priyanka chopra
first published:April 01, 2023, 13:09 IST
last updated:April 01, 2023, 13:09 IST