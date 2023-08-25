Neetu Kapoor Is ‘So Proud’ Of Alia Bhatt As She Wins Her First National Award For Gangubai Kathiawadi

Alia Bhatt is overwhelmed with love and wishes after she clinched her first National Award for her exceptional performance in Gangubai Kathiawadi. The actress is currently beaming with happiness with this huge achievement. Adding more to this, veteran actress and her mother-in-law Neetu Kapoor also congratulated Alia. Neetu Kapoor took to her social media stories and shared a photo saying she is very proud of her daughter-in-law.

Posting a picture of Alia looking stunning in a saree and off-shoulder blouse, Neetu wrote, “So so proud of you @aliabhatt for your first national award. God bless”. Alia’s father Mahesh Bhatt also congratulated daughter and told Pinkvilla, “Overflowing with pride and joy as I watch my child win the national award for Best Actress for Gangubai. Her dedication and talent have made this dream a reality, and our entire family’s hearts couldn’t be happier.” On Thursday night, Alia Bhatt also took to her Instagram handle and expressed excitement for winning the prestigious award.

Take a look at the photo here:

She dropped a picture in which she recreated the iconic Gangubai pose and flashed a big smile. The actress also penned down a long note of gratitude to Sanjay Leela Bhansali and the team of Gangubai Kathiawadi. “To Sanjay Sir.. To the entire crew.. To my family.. To my team & last but most definitely not the least To my audience.. This national award is yours .. because without you ALL none of this would be possible.. seriously!!!" Alia wrote and then added, “I am SO grateful .. I do not take moments like these lightly.. I hope to continue to entertain for as long as I can.. Love and light.. Gangu (also known as alia)."

Alia, who is also sharing the prestigious award with Kriti Sanon, further wrote, “P.S - Kriti .. I remember messaging you the day I saw Mimi .. it was such an honest and powerful performance.. I cried and cried.. so so well deserved.. shine on you star… the world is your oyster."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia Bhatt was last seen in Karan Johar’s directorial Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani in which she starred opposite Ranveer Singh. She also made her Hollywood debut with Heart of Stone and shared the screen with international stars like Gal Gadot, Jamie Dornan, Sophie Okonedo, and Matthias Schweighöfer.