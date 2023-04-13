CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » Movies » Neetu Kapoor Makes FIRST Appearance Since Alleged Dig At Katrina Kaif, Smiles For Photos
1-MIN READ

Neetu Kapoor Makes FIRST Appearance Since Alleged Dig At Katrina Kaif, Smiles For Photos

Curated By: Dishya Sharma

News18.com

Last Updated: April 13, 2023, 12:26 IST

Mumbai, India

Neetu Kapoor spotted at a dinner outing. (Pic: Viral Bhayani)

Neetu Kapoor spotted at a dinner outing. (Pic: Viral Bhayani)

Neetu Kapoor was spotted for the first time since the controversy around her cryptic post. Last weekend, she shared a post that fans felt was targeted at Katrina Kaif.

Neetu Kapoor made her first public appearance after the internet accused her of taking a jibe at Katrina Kaif. Unless you’re living under a rock, you would have come across headlines all over the internet stating that social media users felt Neetu’s cryptic post about marriage was an attack on Ranbir Kapoor’s ex Katrina Kaif. Katrina and Neetu have been tight-lipped about the social media outrage against the post.

Nevertheless, the backlash did not dampen Neetu’s spirits. The veteran actress was seen out for dinner on Wednesday night. She seemed to be visiting Virat Kohli’s restaurant in Mumbai. The paparazzi spotted her on her way out. For dinner night, she was seen wearing a gorgeous brown outfit and smiling for the cameras. However, it appears that the actress stayed away from commenting about the controversy.

Neetu Kapoor spotted on a dinner outing. (Pic: Viral Bhayani)
Neetu Kapoor spotted for the first time since her cryptic post. (Pic: Viral Bhayani)
Neetu Kapoor greets paparazzi. (Pic: Viral Bhayani)
Neetu Kapoor meets paparazzi. (Pic: Viral Bhayani)
For the unversed, the Jug Jugg Jeeyo actress shared a post on Saturday that read, “Just because he dated you for 7 years, it doesn’t mean he will marry you. My uncle studied medicine for 6 years, now he is a DJ." Several fans felt that it was a sly dig at Katrina owing to her past relationship with Neetu’s actor-son, Ranbir Kapoor.

Days after the post, Katrina’s mother Suzanne took to Instagram and shared a post about treating people with equal respect. Fans jumped to the conclusion that the post was directed to Neetu Kapoor after she shared a cryptic post about marriage. However, she clarified that the now-viral post was not targetted at anyone.

Suzanne said, “I was looking through old photos on my phone and came across this. I rather liked it so I posted it. But it is in no way aimed at anyone or at any comments that may have been said on social media."

first published:April 13, 2023, 12:12 IST
last updated:April 13, 2023, 12:26 IST