Neetu Kapoor Remembers Late Husband Rishi Kapoor with Throwback Pic from London; See Post

Rishi Kapoor passed away on April 30, 2020, after a long battle with cancer. Ever since, fans, friends and family members of the actor have been celebrating him in numerous ways. Pictures and videos of Rishi Kapoor are a regular fixture on the social media timelines of his wife, actress Neetu Kapoor. The Kabhi Kabhie actress often leaves fans emotional by sharing unseen pictures and videos of her late husband. Maintaining the trajectory, Neetu Kapoor took to Instagram Story to post a 5 year old throwback pic with her husband clicked in London.

In the photograph, The veteran actress can be seen seated next to the late Rishi Kapoor as a selfie is being clicked. For the caption, the actress wrote, “Today 5 years back when we left for the Khullam Khulla show in London with @vgjairam was too special,” with a heart emoji.

See the post here:

In a pic post prior to this, Neetu has shared a photo featuring her daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahani. They look adorable in the photo. She captioned the pic ,"Major missing" and added a string of heart emoticons.

Well, this isn’t the first time, the actress has shared a sweet pic with a family member. The Deewaar actress often posts adorable pics of her memorable moments with her son Ranbir, daughter Ridhima.

Previously, Neetu Kapoor had shared another cute throwback gem from their family album. In the image, Neetu Kapoor, Rishi Kapoor can be seen standing next to their children, Riddhima and Ranbir. The family of four – wearing their summer hats – is seen posing against a floral wall. In the caption, Neetu Kapoor stated, “Time flies…Only memories.”

On the personal front, Neetu Kapoor turned grandmother, once again, in 2022 with the birth of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s daughter Raha. Neetu Kapoor had shared the happy news by posting a statement drafted by the proud parents. The original statement by the couple read, “And in the best news of our lives:- Our baby is here…and what a magical girl she is. We are officially bursting with love - blessed and obsessed Parents! Love, love, love Alia and Ranbir."

On the work front, Neetu Kapoor, who made her comeback to the movies with JugJugg Jeeyo, will be seen next in Milind Dhaimade’s next with Sunny Kaushal.

