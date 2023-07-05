Neetu Kapoor Shares Childhood Photo Of Kareena, Karisma As They Strike A Pose With Cousins

Neetu Kapoor took a trip down memory lane as she treated her fans with a heartwarming throwback photo of Kareena Kapoor, and Karisma Kapoor. In no time, the photo went viral on social media. The photo captured a precious moment from the childhood days of Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Karisma Kapoor as they strike a pose alongside their cousins.

Taking to her Instagram stories, the photo features little Karisma Kapoor along with sister Kareena Kapoor. It also features Nitasha Nanda and Nikhil Nanda. Tagging everyone in the frame, Neetu Kapoor captioned it “The Cuties" and accompanied it with a heart emoji. Later, Kareena Kapoor also shared the same photo on her handle and dropped heart emojis. Well, Neetu Kapoor’s Instagram profile is filled with throwback pictures.

Take a look here:

Kareena and Karisma Kapoor are the daughters of actors Randhir Kapoor and Babita. They are the granddaughter of legendary actor and filmmaker Raj Kapoor. Neetu Kapoor also appeared with Kareena in an advertisement.

On the work front, Neetu was last seen in JuggJug Jeeyo, co-starring Anil Kapoor, Kiara Advani, and Varun Dhawan. She will be next seen in an untitled project with Sunny Kaushal and Shraddha Srinath. The untitled film will be directed by Milind Dhaimade. Neetu Kapoor announced her association with the project last year.

While Kareena Kapoor will be next seen in The Crew co-starring Kriti Sanon and Tabu. The film, backed by Rhea Kapoor and directed by Rajesh Krishnan, revolves around the lives of three women and their struggles in the aviation industry. The film is releasing on March 24, 2024. She also has Sujoy Ghosh’s The Devotion of Suspect X with Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma in her pipeline. Well, the actress is currently on vacation with Saif Ali Khan, Taimur, and Jeh. She has shared a lot of pictures from her summer vacation and took the internet by storm. Kareena Kapoor has not announced any new projects recently.