Neetu Kapoor Shares Cryptic Post About Marriage, Fans Think She's Dissing Katrina Kaif

When it comes to Bollywood and its celebrities, nothing can escape the eagle eyes of the netizens. One recent example of that was Neetu Singh’s cryptic post about marriage that sent the internet abuzz with speculations. Several fans decoded the post as a sly dig on Katrina Kaif owing to her past relationship with the Brahmastra actor.

Neetu Singh had shared the post earlier on her Instagram stories that many deemed problematic. The post read, “Just because he dated you for 7 years, it doesn’t mean he will marry you. My uncle studied medicine for 6 years, now he is a DJ."

But her thoughts about marriage didn’t go down well with netizens as they slammed the Jugg Jugg Jeeyo actress over a supposed indirect diss at Katrina Kaif. One of them wrote, “why is neetu kapoor suddenly dissing katrina kaif on her insta story when kat has been minding her own business over all these years? this family is weirdly fucked up." Another one tweeted, “Neetu Kapoor has always had something against Katrina Kaif. Years after their breakup she is still taunting her. They were together for 7 years #RanbirKapoor." Someone else said, “The obsession is totally understandable who can get over THE KATRINA KAIF?" Another one wrote, “Neetu has such nasty energy."

why is neetu kapoor suddenly dissing katrina kaif on her insta story when kat has been minding her own business over all these years? this family is weirdly fucked up.— adrak wali chai (@hoopoe_is_here) April 8, 2023

Neetu Kapoor has always had something against Katrina Kaif. Years after their breakup she is still taunting her. They were together for 7 years #RanbirKapoor pic.twitter.com/283IFdGGTB— Mrs Sprightly (@MrsSprightly_) April 8, 2023

the obsession is totally understandable who can get over THE KATRINA KAIF? pic.twitter.com/gK7pUandHu— Ghada. (@GhadaSrs) April 8, 2023

Neetu has such nasty energy. pic.twitter.com/QCJ3ocCuLA— Shamz 🌤 (@shamzz85) April 8, 2023

For the unaware, Katrina and Ranbir were said to have dated for a few years before they ended their relationship in 2016. The actros starred in a few films together such as Rajkumar Santoshi’s Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani (2009), Prakash Jha’s Raajneeti (2010), and Anurag Basu’s Jagga Jasoos (2017).

Ranbir and Katrina are now married to Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal, respectively. While Katrina and Vicky tied the knot in December 2021 in a private ceremony in Rajasthan, Ranbir married Alia in April last year at a small ceremony in their Mumbai home. The couple became proud parents to daughter Raha.

