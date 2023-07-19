Neetu Kapoor Shares Cryptic Post Amid Kangana's Indirect Dig at Alia, Ranbir: 'Families Are Not...'

Neetu Kapoor has left everyone worried with her recent post. On Thursday afternoon, the veteran actress took to her Instagram stories and shared a cryptic note which read about families not being the same anymore. “The reason why our families are not the same anymore is because we buried the ones who used to keep the family together," the post read. Neetu shared it but did not mention anything in the caption.

Neetu Kapoor’s post comes a day after Kangana Ranaut attacked “a farzi husband-wife jodi" who is allegedly spreading fake news against her. “In another news a farzi husband wife jodi who lives on separate floors and pretend to be a couple are spreading fake news about movie announcements which aren’t being made also calling a brand owned by Myntra their own… besides no one wrote about how wife and daughter was snubbed from a recent family trip, while so called husband was texting me begging and pleading to meet him. This farzi jodi needs to be exposed," she wrote on her Instagram stories.

“This is what happens when you marry for movie promotions/ money/ work and not for love… this actor who married under the pressure of a mafia daddy was promised a movie trilogy in return for marrying papa ki pari, movie trilogy has been canned and now he is desperately trying to break free from the fake marriage… But sadly no takers for him now… He must focus on his wife and daughter… This is India ek baar shaadi ho gayi toh ho gayi… aab sudhar jaao," Kangana added in another story.

While Kangana Ranaut refrained from taking any names, netizens were convinced that the Manikarnika actress was seemingly taking a dig at Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.

For the unversed, Neetu Kapoor and late actor Rishi Kapoor’s son Ranbir Kapoor tied the knot with Alia Bhatt in April 2022.