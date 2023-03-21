CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Entertainment LiveKylie JennerKiara AdvaniUrfi JavedRanbir Kapoor
Home » Movies » Neha Bhasin Flaunts Ample Cleavage in Extra Plunging Top While Sipping Kombucha; Fans Call Her 'Hottie'
1-MIN READ

Neha Bhasin Flaunts Ample Cleavage in Extra Plunging Top While Sipping Kombucha; Fans Call Her 'Hottie'

Curated By: Bhawna Arya

News18.com

Last Updated: March 21, 2023, 16:02 IST

Mumbai, India

Neha Bhasin looks smoking hot in cleavage baring top, bikini bottoms.

Neha Bhasin looks smoking hot in cleavage baring top, bikini bottoms.

Neha Bhasin soared the temperature with her hot pic in which she is seen flaunting ample cleavage while sipping Kombucha. Her fans called her super hot.

Renowned songstress Neha Bhasin is popular for numerous superhit songs like ‘Kuchh Khaas’, ‘Asalaam-e-Ishqum’, ‘Jag Ghoomeya’, and numerous others. The singer become quite popular when she showcased her genuine personality on Bigg Boss OTT. Neha Bhasin is often seen making headlines for oozing hotness through her social media posts. The singer who often breaks the internet with her sizzling hot looks has garnered a huge fan base over the past few years. Recently, the singer shared a pic of her sipping kombucha under the sun, and her outfit caught everyone’s attention!

In the photo, Neha is seen donning an extra plunging top, flaunting ample cleavage and she paired it with a bikini bottom. Needless to say, the songstress soared in temperature with her hot photo. Holding a glass of Kombucha in her hand, Neha added a pair of pink reflectors to go with her look. The songstress looked gorgeous with her golden locks open. She seems to be in a mood for ‘ mini vacation’ as is evident from the caption.

Along with the post, Neha wrote, " Some more kombucha please Mini vacay on my mind ☂️⛱️ #nehabhasin."

Take a look:

RELATED NEWS

Soon after the pic was shared, scores of her fans chimed into the comments section to shower compliments on the songstress. One of the fans wrote, " Super hot singer," another added, " hottie." A third fan wrote, " laga Diya tumne aag."

Earlier, in an interview with ETimes, the singer had opened up about being body shamed at the beginning of her career. In the interview, she said, “I am vocal about body positivity because I don’t want young girls to face body shaming. I had to face it, and it impacted my life in a very negative way."

Starting her career with the popular all-girls pop group Viva, Neha Bhasin has lent her voice for chartbusters in many languages including Hindi, Telugu and Punjabi. Her popular tracks include Dhunki from Mere Brother Ki Dulhan, Chashni (Bharat) and Jag Ghoomeya (Sultan) in. She was also part of Bigg Boss 15 and Bigg Boss OTT in 2021. Neha Bhasin’s song “Oot Patangi" was chosen as Spotify’s artist of the month in 2021 by Times Square Billboard.

Read all the Latest Movies News here

About the Author
Bhawna Arya
Bhawna Arya, Sub Editor at News18, is a cine buff, a lifestyle and fashion blogger who gets an adrenaline rush by being around calming music and cinem...Read More
Tags:
  1. bikini top
  2. bollywood
  3. Neha Bhasin
first published:March 21, 2023, 16:02 IST
last updated:March 21, 2023, 16:02 IST
Read More