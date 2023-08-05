Neha Bhasin Sets Boundaries: Asks Paps Not To Zoom In As She Exits The Gym In Stylish Athleisure

Popular singer and former reality show contestant Neha Bhasin, known for hit songs like ‘Kuchh Khaas’, ‘Asalaam-e-Ishqum’, ‘Jag Ghoomeya’, and more, gained popularity when she showed her true self on Bigg Boss OTT. She often makes the news for her stunning appearance in social media posts, which has earned her a massive fan following in recent years.

The singer was spotted making her way out of the gym today. She wore a pink crop top and matching track pants. She asks the paps, “Kal mere back ka picture kisne dala tha? Gaaliyan padhti hain mujhe," said Neha, hinting at an inappropriate photo that went up on social media and elicited negative reactions." She also politely asked the paps not to zoom in on her as she walked away. “Zoom in mat karna," she can be heard saying. Check out the video here:

Starting her career with the popular all-girls pop group Viva, Neha Bhasin has lent her voice for chartbusters in many languages including Hindi, Telugu and Punjabi. Her popular tracks include Dhunki from Mere Brother Ki Dulhan, Chashni (Bharat) and Jag Ghoomeya (Sultan) in. She was also part of Bigg Boss 15 and Bigg Boss OTT in 2021. Neha Bhasin’s song Oot Patangi was chosen as Spotify’s artist of the month in 2021 by Times Square Billboard.

Earlier, in an interview with ETimes, the singer had opened up about being body shamed at the beginning of her career. In the interview, she said, “I am vocal about body positivity because I don’t want young girls to face body shaming. I had to face it, and it impacted my life in a very negative way."

Neha was earlier seen in Bigg Boss OTT season 1 where her chemistry with fellow co-contestant Pratik Sehajpal was much talked-about.