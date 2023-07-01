Neha Dhupia And Angad Bedi Recreate Viral 'Tum Kya Mile' Song; Karan Johar, Ranveer Singh React

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi marked their 5th wedding anniversary this year. The couple met at a friend’s gathering, and over time, their friendship blossomed into a deep connection. Surprising their fans, they tied the knot in an intimate ceremony at a Gurudwara in 2018. A few months later, in November 2018, their daughter Mehr was born, followed by the birth of their baby boy in October 2021. The duo often win over the internet with their adorable social media posts from time to time. Maintaining that trajectory, Neha and Angad created their own fleeting and romantic version of the viral song ‘Tum Kya Mile’ from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani in the latest reel.

Taking to her Instagram handle on Saturday, Neha Dhupia shared a video in which we can see her romancing beau Angad Bedi. She wore a bedazzling maroon saree that went well with Angad Bedi’s suave black shirt and jeans ensemble. Throughout the clip, we see the two actors striking dramatic poses while holding each other and looking into each other’s eyes. At one point, Angad even goes on his knees and holds Neha Dhupia’s hands in a romantic gesture.

Giving a shoutout to Karan Johar, Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh and others in the caption, Neha penned, ‘Our very own #mumbai 52 version of our current most favourite track #tumkyamile ….@karanjohar hope you approve ♥️😉 Love you guys and your craft @aliaabhatt @ranveersingh". Watch the video here:

Giving his seal of approval, Karan Johar wrote, “Love it love love it ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️". Ranveer Singh commented, “Levelzzz!" Harshdeep Kaur wrote, “Too good 👍🏼 you both are love 😍!" Saba Pataudi and Stebin Ben reacted with heart emojis. A fan wrote, “Better chemistry than Alia and ranveer." Another one said, “So much more chemistry than the actual ones in the song..! 💖💖!"

On the work front, the duo will soon be seen together in a comedy-drama written by Chetan Bhagat. The filming for the movie has started, with the first schedule being shot in Mumbai. Angad will portray the character of Raghavan Rao, while Neha will take on the role of his wife, Savi. The storyline revolves around a married couple navigating the challenges of the Covid-19 lockdown.