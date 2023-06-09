Neha Dhupia Celebrates 17 Years Of 'Chup Chup Ke', 'It Holds A Special Place In My Heart'

Neha Dhupia was met with a delightful surprise today when her Instagram feed buzzed with notifications commemorating the 17th anniversary of her film “Chup Chup Ke," mere minutes after a heartfelt conversation with her longtime friend and co-star Shahid Kapoor. Adding to the joy, Neha also expressed her fondness for Kareena Kapoor, whom she affectionately calls “Mama," reminiscing about the incredible time they shared on the sets of the film. The confluence of these nostalgic moments has made this occasion even more special for Neha Dhupia.

“Chup Chup Ke," a beloved romantic comedy directed by Priyadarshan, captured hearts when it hit theaters back in 2006. Neha Dhupia played a pivotal role in the film, leaving an indelible impression with her impeccable performance. The movie also starred Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan, whose on-screen chemistry was adored by audiences and continues to be cherished even after 17 years.

The timing of this pleasant surprise aligned perfectly with Neha Dhupia’s recent heartfelt conversation with Shahid Kapoor, a cherished friend with whom she shares a remarkable bond of 25 years. During their discussion, they delved into their respective journeys in the film industry, exchanged anecdotes from their past collaborations, and reflected on the enduring friendship they have nurtured over the years.

Speaking about her surprise, Neha Dhupia couldn’t contain her joy, saying, “It’s absolutely surreal to celebrate 17 years of ‘Chup Chup Ke’ today. This film holds a special place in my heart, and I’m overwhelmed by the love and support it has received over the years. Coincidentally, my conversation with Shahid, my dear friend of 25 years, perfectly coincided with this milestone, making it even more extraordinary. We shared incredible memories, both on and off the sets, and those will always be cherished."

Additionally, Neha Dhupia fondly spoke about her equation with Kareena Kapoor, whom she lovingly refers to as “Mama." Recalling their time on the sets of “Chup Chup Ke," Neha expressed her admiration for Kareena’s talent and her warm, nurturing nature, which made the filming experience truly memorable.

As Neha Dhupia celebrates the 17th anniversary of “Chup Chup Ke," she continues to captivate audiences with her versatility and talent. Her contributions to Bollywood, television, and digital platforms have earned her widespread acclaim and adoration. Fans eagerly await her upcoming projects, anticipating more outstanding performances and delightful on-screen moments.