Neha Dhupia Didn't Skip Exercise Even On Vacation, Soha Ali Khan Says 'What Dedication'

Neha Dhupia had the time of her life on her family trip to Dubai. She was accompanied by her actor-husband Angad Bedi and their kids, Mehr and Guriq. Neha who has been acting as a judge in the youth-based reality show MTV Roadies, gave herself a break from any pending work commitments, as she delved into the fun and fervour of her Dubai vacation. Now that she is back, Neha has treated us to a carousel of pictures and videos on Instagram, documenting some special moments she spent with her loved ones during her holiday session.

Along with the photos, Neha penned a long caption narrating her experience of staying at the luxurious Intercontinental Festival City Dubai. Recalling the “warm welcome” she received from the hotel authorities and staff Neha wrote, “It’s just wonderful to know that you can build a special bond with a place in a different country that makes you feel so warm and welcomed.

Thank you Intercontinental Festival City Dubai for us making us feel at home and treating us like your own. We are coming back for more and for sure.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Neha Dhupia (@nehadhupia)

The first picture captured Neha admiring the cityscape from the glass window of her hotel room. She looked pretty, dressed in a simple white shirt with rolled-up sleeves, flashing a radiant smile. Known for following a strict workout and diet regimen, Neha made sure that she consumed healthy food on her trip and did not even miss her gym sessions. She was seen having a salad dish in one of the pictures. Among the two videos Neha posted, one showed her sweating it out inside a gym with her partner Angad Bedi, while the other featured Angad Bedi watching Neha pour a green-based beverage with keen interest.

Neha Dhupia looked chic as she dished out some major fashion goals in a pink-and-white patterned short dress that she paired with denim shorts, striking an uber-cool pose. She also uploaded a selfie with Angad Bedi, who was dressed in casual wear, sporting a blue shirt, with a grey T-shirt underneath and white cargo joggers. The couple also posed for a picture with the hotel staff members.

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi got married on May 10, 2018. The couple welcomed daughter Mehr in the same year while their son Guriq was born on October 3, 2021. Neha is often seen dropping adorable glimpses with her kids and husband on social media, which leaves her fans gushing.