Neha Dhupia Recalls Her Mother Kept Pushing Her To Marry Angad Bedi Even When She Was Dating Other People

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi marked their 5th wedding anniversary recently. The couple met at a friend’s gathering, and over time, their friendship blossomed into a deep connection. Surprising their fans, they tied the knot in an intimate ceremony at a Gurudwara in 2018. A few months later, in November 2018, their daughter Mehr was born, followed by the birth of their baby boy in October 2021. Now in one of her latest interviews, Neha Dhupia had revealed that she wouldn’t have married Angad if her mother hadn’t approved the relationship.

The actress told Bollywood Bubble,"If you want to know the truth, when I was in other relationships, my mom was telling me to get married to Angad. So please, can I just tell you, my mom is very fond of Angad. They would say, ‘But he’s so nice, why are you dating other people? Yeh toh apne ghar mein hai (He’s one of us already). It was always Angad, Angad.”

top videos

Meanwhile, Neha Dhulia’s mother added, “I remember it was evening time, and everybody was having tea, and they said they want to get married. We said, ‘Kar lo’. This was our reaction, because we’d been after her to get married for the longest time. And now that she was coming to us and telling us that she wants to, what could be better? We asked, ‘Kab karni hai?’”

On the work front, the duo will soon be seen together in a comedy-drama written by Chetan Bhagat. The filming for the movie has started, with the first schedule being shot in Mumbai. Angad will portray the character of Raghavan Rao, while Neha will take on the role of his wife, Savi. The storyline revolves around a married couple navigating the challenges of the Covid-19 lockdown. For the fans who loved to see Neha Dhupia on Roadies, the actress won’t be returning as the gang leader this season.