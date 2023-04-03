Neha Dhupia Shares Moments From Her Family Vacation in Maldives, See Pics

Neha Dhupia, on Monday, shared some adorable pictures from her vacation in the Maldives with her husband, Angad Bedi, and children, Mehr and Guriq. She spent some fun time with her toddlers and husband. Posting the images, she wrote, “Take us to our favourite part of the world where the sun shines bright and everything feels right!"

In the first picture from her Maldives photo dump, Neha Dhupia is seen carrying her son Guriq as she poses on the sidewalk by the sea. In other pictures, the actress is seen playing with Mehr and Guriq. The trio is also seen busy making sand castles. The actress also posted some spectacular portraits of Angad and her. The couple is seen posing romantically under the bright blue sky, which reflects on the surface of the sea.

Neha Dhupia is seen sporting some incredible vacation wear in her Maldives photo dump. From floral outfits to solid dresses, her vacation wardrobe is filled with vibrant colours and prints. In May 2018, Neha and Angad exchanged vows in New Delhi during a private ceremony. In November of the same year, the couple welcomed their first child, Mehr. In October 2021, Guriq, their second child, was born.

Most of her fans rushed to the comments section and dropped red heart emojis on the post. Many wrote that Neha looked ‘Lovely’ and ‘Beautiful’ in the pictures. Earlier, she shared a reel from her vacation where she flaunts her orange-hued frill dress and also gives us a glimpse of a few dolphins she spotted in the sea.

Before their vacation, Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi were also spotted at the Indian Sports Honours event held last month. The duo posed with Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli, Neeraj Chopra, and others. Neha posted pictures from the night with the caption, “In a room full of honour."

Meanwhile, Neha Dhupia served as a judge at the Femina Miss India 2023 pageant, wearing an elegant sea blue gown by ace Indian designer Gaurav Gupta. She was last seen in the movie A Thursday, which was released on the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar.

