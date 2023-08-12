Neha Dhupia's Sweet Shout Out To Husband Angad Bedi For Ghoomer: 'Always So Proud Of You'

The much-awaited sports drama of the year, Ghoomer will release on August 18. Ahead of the theatrical release, the film is all set to premiere at the prestigious 14 Indian Film Festival in Melbourne. The film has an ensemble cast including Abhishek Bachchan, Saiyami Kher, Shabana Azmi, Angad Bedi, and others. Actress Neha Dhupia recently shared the trailer of the film in support of her husband, Angad Bedi, and also posted a heartfelt note for the team.

Along with the trailer, Neha Dhupia wrote, “As this gem of a film premieres tonight at the Indian Film Festival, Melbourne… wishing the entire cast and crew luck… been a by stander and watched everyone work too hard on this one … knock it out of the park guys. Good luck team ghoomer Abhishek Bachchan, Saiyami Kher, Hope Production, R.Balki and most importantly, my love Angad Bedi, always in ur corner and always so proud of you … can’t wait to watch it on the big screen with you this Friday."

On August 12, Ghoomer, directed by R Balki will open the 2023 Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM). The 14th edition of IFFM will run from August 11 to August 20. Speaking about the premiere, R.Balki and Abhishek jointly stated, “It’s indeed an honour and pleasure for us that Ghoomer will be the opening film at the IFFM. Ghoomer is a story of turning adversity into an advantage. A story of innovation when faced with extermination. Ghoomer is a tribute to Sport and the reservoir of human resilience. It’s only fitting for a film that believes that ‘Sport makes life worth living’ to be launched in the Sport capital of the world, Australia, land of the MCG. Welcome to the first preview of Ghoomer."

The trailer for the sports drama Ghoomer was released recently. The teaser introduces us to Anina, a cricket player with aspirations of one day representing India in cricket. Unfortunately, she has a terrible accident and loses her arm. The plot of Ghoomer, co-written by R Balki, Rahul Sengupta, and Rishi Virmani, is apparently inspired by the life of Karoly Takacs, the late Hungarian right-hand shooter who won two Olympic gold medals despite suffering a horrific injury to his right hand.