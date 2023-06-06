Neha Kakkar Birthday: From Peppy Numbers to Soulful Melodies, Listen to Singer's Best Songs

HAPPY BIRTHDAY NEHA KAKKAR: As Neha Kakkar celebrates her birthday, it’s the perfect time to be introduced to her incredible talent by creating a playlist of her best songs. Neha has successfully captured hearts with her melodious voice and energetic performances. From peppy dance numbers like Kala Chashma and London Thumakda to soulful tracks like Maahi Ve and Mile Ho Tum Humko, Neha’s every song is a chart-topper and fan favourite. This curated playlist is a tribute to her musical journey and shows why she continues to rule the hearts of music lovers.

Mile Ho Tum Humko

Neha’s soulful voice in this romantic track has touched the hearts of millions. The song’s beautiful lyrics and melodious composition perfectly complement Neha’s vocal skills, creating a memorable listening experience. Mile Ho Tum Humko has become an anthem of love and is proof of Neha’s exceptional talent as a singer. Goa Beach

On Neha Kakkar’s birthday, let’s groove to the peppy beats of Goa Beach. Her energetic vocals and infectious enthusiasm bring this party anthem to life. The catchy lyrics and foot-tapping tune make it a favourite among party-goers and beach lovers. Dil Ko Karaar Aaya

Neha’s mesmerising voice beautifully captures the emotions of love and longing in this romantic track. While Siddharth Shukla and Neha Sharma’s chemistry connects well with music enthusiasts. Dil Ko Karaar Aaya is a testament to Neha Kakkar’s talent and her ability to bring emotion to every song. Kar Gayi Chull

With its catchy lyrics and upbeat music, Kar Gayi Chull is sure to get everyone on their feet. Neha Kakkar’s dynamic vocals bring an added charm to this fun-filled track. It is from the film Kapoor And Sons. Balenciaga

With its irresistible energy, the track is guaranteed to make you groove to its upbeat rhythm and get lost in its catchy lyrics. Balenciaga is the perfect addition to any summer playlist and interestingly, the song is Neha and brother Tony Kakkar’s first collaboration with their nephew Tony Jr. Massla

Collaborating with Singhsta, Neha took the internet by storm. Within just four days of its release, Massla garnered over 7.6 million views on YouTube, solidifying Neha’s position as a record-breaker. This catchy track is a must-listen for all Neha Kakkar fans, as it showcases her incredible talent and energy. Gham Khushiyan

Featuring Neha Kakkar with her husband Rohanpreet Singh, the music video beautifully captures the essence of romance. With Arijit Singh’s soulful vocals and heartfelt lyrics, this track is a gift for couples.