Neha Kakkar Leaves Mumbai Amid Rohanpreet Singh Split Rumours, Gives Posing For Paps a Pass

Singer Neha Kakkar was spotted out and about for the first time since the rumours of her rocky marriage made the headlines. Earlier this week, rumours of Neha’s split with Rohanpreet Singh began making the rounds on social media after he was missing from Neha’s birthday bash. To feul the rumours further, the otherwise active Rohanpreet did not wish her on social media either.

While Neha and Rohanpreet are yet to comment on the rumours, Neha was spotted making her way out of Mumbai on Sunday morning with her family. The singer was spotted sporting an all-white outfit and a green jacket. She had a pair of sunglasses on. Neha was seen making her way to her flight with her family members and Rohanpreet was MIA yet again.

In the video shared by a paparazzo, the cameraman requested Neha to stop and strick a few poses for them. However, the singer gave the posing a pass this time around and merely smiled for the cameras. As she made her way to the departure enterance, a paparazzo was heard complimenting her outfit. Neha thanked him with a smile. Watch the video below:

Neha celebrated her 35th birthday on June 6 and Rohanpreet was missing from all the birthday celebrations photos. Fans were quick to notice his absence and even asked Neha about his absence. However, the singer has not commented on it yet.

Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh reportedly met each other in Chandigarh and instantly fell in love with each other. The two sealed the deal in a lavish wedding ceremony that took place on October 24, 2020. The couple often shares videos and photos together and have also released a number of songs together. The most recent being Gham Khushiyan, which released three months ago. The song was sung by Neha and Arijit Singh with Rohanpreet appearing in the music video.