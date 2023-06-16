Neha Kakkar, Rohanpreet Singh Indirectly Break Silence on Divorce Rumours; Share Romantic Photos

Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh have finally put divorce rumours to rest with their new post. For days now, it was rumoured that their relationship has taken a turn for the worst after Rohanpreet was seen missing from Neha’s birthday bash and did not even post a birthday note for her. After days of silence, Neha indirectly addressed the rumours by sharing a romantic photos with Rohanpreet.

In the photos, Rohanpreet was seen planting a kiss on Neha’s cheek and posing with her for selfies. Neha shared the photos and revealed that they were on a holiday. “Back in town from the Best holidays spent with Hubby!!

@rohanpreetsingh ♥️," she captioned the photo. “What a trip my love!!❤️❤️" Rohanpreet replied.

Many fans were relieved that the couple is okay. “Acha hua behn tumne post daal di… Nh in logo ne toh divorce krwa dia tha tumhara," a fan wrote. “Aww Loves❤️ Missed You Both❤️ @nehakakkar @rohanpreetsingh," a second fan wrote. “U saved lives of lot of people by posting this picture..vrna logo ko attack aya hua tha ki where was Rohu on your birthday," a third user wrote.

“Rohu jiju aap kha the nehu ke birthday par!" a fan asked. “You both look Cute ," a fan also praised the couple.

Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh reportedly met each other in Chandigarh and instantly fell in love with each other. The two sealed the deal in a lavish wedding ceremony that took place on October 24, 2020. The couple often shares videos and photos together and have also released a number of songs together. The most recent being Gham Khushiyan, which released three months ago. The song was sung by Neha and Arijit Singh with Rohanpreet appearing in the music video.