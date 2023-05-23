HOT! Neha Malik Sizzles In Black Bikini During A Racy Photo Shoot, Sexy Video Goes Viral; Watch

Bhojpuri sensation Neha Malik is turning up the heat on Instagram, quite literally! The actress-model recently sent fans into a frenzy when she posted a sexy video on her social account from one of her glamorous photo shoots.

Neha Malik looked sensational wearing a black bikini as she gave glimpses into behind-the-scene drama during the very racy photo shoot for a magazine cover. Posting the video, Neha wrote, “Behind the scene during the magazine cover page shoot."

Needless to say, Neha’s hot video received lots and lots of cheesy compliments from her fans. One user wrote, “You are looking like Salma Hayek." Another one said, “Looking hot baby!" “You look so stunning," a third user commented.

Actress and model Neha Malik often set the temperatures soaring with her bold fashion diaries. An avid social media user, Neha is known for wearing daring outfits, and sharing snippets from her sizzling photo shoots. The actress’ quintessential style quotient has often made her the target of trolls. But the fearless actress-model is unfazed by the negativity.

Besides gracing her fans and followers with her sexy photos, Neha Malik is also a fitness freak. She has been inspiring fans to maintain a healthy lifestyle by sharing her workout videos on social media.

On the work front, Neha Malik appeared in the music video Tere Mere Darmiyan, sung by popular Bhojpuri singer Khesari Lal Yadav.