CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Entertainment LiveBadshah Wedding Rumours Gigi Hadid Rishi SinghParineeti Chopra
Home » Movies » HOT! Neha Sharma, Aisha Sharma Raise Temperatures With Their Sexy Looks at Citadel Premiere; Watch Video
1-MIN READ

HOT! Neha Sharma, Aisha Sharma Raise Temperatures With Their Sexy Looks at Citadel Premiere; Watch Video

Curated By: Dishya Sharma

News18.com

Last Updated: April 04, 2023, 21:07 IST

Mumbai, India

Neha Sharma and Aisha Sharma at the Citadel premiere in Mumbai. (Pic: Viral Bhayani)

Neha Sharma and Aisha Sharma at the Citadel premiere in Mumbai. (Pic: Viral Bhayani)

Sharma sisters Neha Sharma and Aisha Sharma turned heads with their sexy looks at the Citadel premiere.

Sisters Neha Sharma and Aisha Sharma made their way to the premiere of Citadel and set the blue carpet on fire! The actresses were among the many stars who made their way to watch Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden’s upcoming series. While they stole our hearts, their sexy formal meets style summer-perfect outfits had our attention as well.

For the international event, Neha was seen wearing a black ensemble. She sported a black plunging top that she paired with a long overcoat and baggy pants. Meanwhile, Aisha rocked a hotter look, sporting a grey formal bralette with a matching pair of pants and a jacket. Check out their hot looks below:

The Sharma sisters made their way to the premiere shortly after Priyanka walked the blue carpet. For the special night, Priyanka opted for a blue polka dot outfit which featured a thigh-high slit and a grand train. Her international co-star Richard Madden was seen wearing a formal suit.

RELATED NEWS

Neha and Aisha made their way to the premiere just hours after they shared the news that they bought a new car. “May we keep working hard and may God always be kind to us and may we be forever grateful …#gratitude @aishasharma25," Neha tweeted along with a few pictures of their new ride. It is reported that the sisters bough a Mercedes GLE which is worth a whopping Rs 1.09 crore.

As for Citadel, the Amazon Prime Video series marks Priyanka’s second series in the West. She made her acting debut in Hollywood with Quantico. The series ran for three seasons. Citadel is also simultaneously working on spin offs, one of which will be based in India.

Read all the Latest Movies News, Entertainment News

About the Author
Dishya Sharma
Dishya Sharma, Chief Sub Editor, is part of the entertainment team at News18. She eats, sleeps, and drinks entertainment. While Indian films have fuel...Read More
Tags:
  1. Aisha Sharma
  2. bollywood
  3. Citadel
  4. Neha Sharma
  5. priyanka chopra
first published:April 04, 2023, 21:00 IST
last updated:April 04, 2023, 21:07 IST