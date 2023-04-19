Neha Sharma and Aisha Sharma Add Sexy Spin to Mundane Gym Wear, Pose For Photos Despite Heat; Watch

Sharma sisters Neha Sharma and Aisha Sharma sure know how to raise the temperatures! While the Sharma sisters are known for their chic style on red carpet events, Neha and Aisha gave us gym wear goals with their outfits on Wednesday. The actresses were spotted making their way to the gym when they flaunted their outfits for the paparazzi.

In videos shared on Instagram, Neha Sharma was seen wearing a chic sports bra with a full-sleeve overcoat. She matched it with a pair of grey pants. Meanwhile, Aisha was seen wearing a stylish blue gym suit featuring cuts. Both sisters sported matching shoes and carried matching water bottles. The sisters posed in the sun for the cameras before they headed inside.

Neha recently made headlines after she bought a new car. “May we keep working hard and may God always be kind to us and may we be forever grateful …#gratitude @aishasharma25," Neha tweeted along with a few pictures of their new ride. It is reported that the sisters bough a Mercedes GLE which is worth a whopping Rs 1.09 crore. The sisters also made their way to the Mumbai premiere of Citadel.

Neha Sharma has appeared in films such as Crook, Kyaa Super Kool Hain Hum, Yamla Pagla Deewana 2, Youngistaan, Tum Bin, and Tanhaji, among others. She will next be seen in ‘Jogira Sara Ra Ra,’ alongside Nawazuddin Siddiqui. The film also stars Sanjay Mishra and Mahaakshay Chakraborty in key roles. Ghalib Asad Bhopali has written the script for the film, which will be directed by Kushan Nandy. The release date is yet to be announced. Aisha, on the other hand, started her Bollywood career with Satyamev Jayate in 2018. She has also been part of several music videos.

