Neha Sharma And Aisha Sharma Make Heads Turn In Sexy Gym Wear, Fans Call Them 'HOT'

Sisters duo Aisha Sharma and Neha Sharma are fitness freaks and there is no doubt about it. Irrespective of their work schedules, the two never fail to take out time for their workout. Therefore, the two are often snapped outside their gym in Mumbai. On Monday too, the Sharma sisters were spotted by the paparazzi as they leaving their gym post workout.

In the video that surfaced on social media, Aisha and Neha were seen flaunting their gym outfits. Aisha wore a black top and pink shorts. She paired it with white sneakers and she was also carrying a water bottle in her hand and a white backpack on her back. On the other hand, Neha sported a black sports bra, black thin jacket and black lowers. She was also carrying a black water bottle. The sisters posed in the sun for the paparazzi and were seen flaunting their million-dollar smiles.

Reacting to the paparazzi clip, several fans took to the comment section to compliment the duo. One of them wrote, “Wow nice looking!" Another one commented, “Gorgeous!!" Someone else said, “Hotness!!" A fan stated, “Cute and beautiful!!" One of them commented, “Beautiful and lovely!!" Others spammed the comment section with fire emojis, heart eyes emojis and heart emojis.

Aisha Sharma made her Bollywood debut with Satyamev Jayate in 2018 in which she was seen alongside John Abraham. She has also been part of several music videos. On the other hand, Neha Sharma has appeared in films such as Crook, Tum Bin, Yamla Pagla Deewana 2, Youngistaan, Kyaa Super Kool Hain Hum, and Tanhaji among others. She will next be seen in Jogira Sara Ra Ra, alongside Nawazuddin Siddiqui. The film also stars Sanjay Mishra and Mahaakshay Chakraborty in key roles. Jogira Sara Ra Ra is slated to release in theatres on May 26.