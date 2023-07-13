Neha Sharma Flaunts Her Curves In Black Athleisure, Calls Gym Her ‘Happy Place’; Watch Video

Neha Sharma and his sister Aisha are well fitness enthusiasts and often get papped outside the gym. Today, the actress has once again set hearts racing with her latest gym video. She took to her social media handle to share a snippet of her workout session, where she flaunted her curves in a stylish black athleisure ensemble.

In the video, Neha Sharma can be seen working out, showcasing her dedication to fitness. Dressed in a figure-hugging black workout outfit, she exuded both style and fitness goals. The actress paired her athleisure attire with sleek black sneakers, completing her chic gym look. Neha opted for a ponytail and kept her skin makeup free flaunting her blemish-free skin. She wrote for the caption, “The best kind of morning starts with time in the gym..my happy place.. #fitnessmotivation #fitness @aishasharma25 #reels #reelitfeelit.” As soon as she shared the video, fans were seen praising her. One of the fans wrote, “FITTEST BOLLYWOOD GIRL For sure.” Another wrote, “My stunner.”

Recently, Neha took to her Instagram and shared an appreciation post for her little sister. In the post, she shared a series of photos from their recent outings. In the first photo, the Sharma sisters were seen twinning in yellow. While Neha was seen wearing a short yellow dress, Aisha was seen wearing a print cut dress. In the following photos, Neha and Aisha were seen posing in a washroom together. While Neha rocked a backless top with a pair of pants whereas Aisha was seen wearing a white dress. Sharing the photos, Neha wrote, “I hit the bff jackpot … @aishasharma25."

Neha Sharma has appeared in films such as Crook, Tum Bin, Yamla Pagla Deewana 2, Youngistaan, Kyaa Super Kool Hain Hum, and Tanhaji among others. She was last seen in Jogira Sara Ra Ra, alongside Nawazuddin Siddiqui. The film also featured Sanjay Mishra and Mahaakshay Chakraborty in key roles.