Nehha Pendse-starrer May I Come In Madam? Season 2 Shooting Underway

TV show May I Come In Madam? aired on Life OK in 2016 and turned out to be one of the successful shows of the year, ending in August 2017. The comedy-drama is now all set to return for the second season. Actors Nehha Pendse, Sandip Anand and Sapna Sikarwar will be reprising their roles in the second show.

The light-hearted and humorous drama showcases the life of an ordinary man named Sajan, who despite being married, struggles to gain the attention of his boss and make her happy.

Nehha Pendse shared the news on social media by sharing a series of pictures. In the first frame of the album, the cast and crew can be seen sitting in the middle of the show’s set while Ganesha Pooja is taking place to bring positivity to the sets. In the caption of the post, Neha wrote, “In August 2017, we telecast the last episode of MICIM (May I Come In Madam?). Ever since all the fan pages made sure the show was never forgotten."

She also said that in 2020 they experienced a new wave of MICIM fans and ever ever-growing fan base. It is worth noting that during the worldwide lockdown, TV daily soaps were stopped and old serials and sitcoms were again broadcast on TV till the restrictions were lifted by the government for commencing the shooting.

“We are humbled and thrilled to come together once again to make you laugh and fall in love with us all over again," the excerpt of the long caption read.

She concluded by expressing her gratitude towards her fans and Star Bharat for giving them the opportunity again. The actress also sent her big love to producers, Binaifer Nakra Kohli, Vihaan Kohli and Mr Kohli.

“May I Come In Madam? Season 2 now commences," she ended the note.

The premiere of the show is expected to be held by the end of September. The show is produced by Edit II Productions and will be telecast on Star Bharat.