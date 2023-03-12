In an unfortunate incident, a massive fire broke out on the sets of the popular TV show, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein in Mumbai’s Filmcity. The BMC said that the blaze has been termed as a level II fire and the incident was reported around 4:30 pm on Friday (March 11). The blaze was initially confined to the ground floor of the film studio spread over 2,000 square feet. Now, the daily soap’s lead star Neil Bhatt aka Virat has now penned a note for his fans and promised that the show will bounce back.

The actor took to Instagram to pen a note of gratitude, that reads, “Like a lot of shows started in trying times like COVID. Our show has always had challenges before and after it started. This particular incident is unprecedented and extremely unfortunate But with the love of the audience and unending support that you’ll have shown in the past two days is overwhelming. fahumbalklalkornammtlk WILL BOUNCE BACK AND WE’LL COME BACK STRONGER. Love always-Neil (VIRAT)."

Take a look at his post here:

Hours after the tragedy, the production house of the show, Cockcrow Entertainment Shaika Films also issued a statement and assured fans that they will continue to provide entertainment. “A fire engulfed the sets of ‘Ghum Hain Kisikey Pyaar Mein’ this afternoon. All our employees, artists, contractors and other partners who were present on-site are safe. We are working to determine the cause of the incident and the extent of damage and while our immediate priority is the health and safety of everyone who was on the sets, we will also work towards ensuring that we provide continuity in entertainment to our viewers,” the statement read.

While the exact reason for the fire is not known, sources said that it is most likely because of an electric circuit. Fire brigades are also present on sets and efforts to douse the fire are currently underway. The source also informed that most of the set has been damaged.

Meanwhile, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is one of the most popular Hindi television shows which has been ruling the TRP charts for a long time now. The show stars Neil Bhatt, Aishwarya Sharma and Ayesha Singh in the lead.

