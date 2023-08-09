Neil Nitin Mukesh Recalls Asking Shah Rukh Khan To 'Shut Up' At Award Show, Says 'He Gave Me...'

About 10 years ago, at an award show, Shah Rukh Khan jokingly asked Neil Nitin Mukesh why he had three first names and no surname. While answering the question, Neil asked Shah Rukh to “shut up", stating that his question was insulting to the actor. The video often does rounds on social media, and Neil recently spoke about it in an interview.

Talking to Siddharth Kannan, Neil shared, “He was having fun, I was having fun with him. He knows this and I know this too." The actor added that he never meant to insult Shah Rukh Khan and added that he has a lot of love for the Pathaan actor.

Neil was then asked if the incident was scripted when he said, “If you say so, I’ll believe it. If you want to call it scripted, let it be, but there was love… He only told me that I’ll have some fun with this. But there was also a pre-warning from him saying that I will have fun with you, you do your thing. So I asked, ‘Sir, what level of fun are we talking about?’ He said, ‘Whatever you can think of, do it.’ He gave me that liberty so I did it."

For the unversed, at the awards show, Shah Rukh had said, “I have a question for Neil Nitin Mukesh. Tumhara naam hai Neil Nitin Mukesh, bhaiya surname kahan pe hai? Saare ke saare first names hain. Why don’t you have a surname?"

To this, Neil had replied, “Sir, very kind question, thank you so much. But can I take the liberty of saying something?" After a “go ahead" from Shah Rukh, Neil had said, “That is an insult for me actually, I feel. It’s not right. I think you haven’t seen, but my father’s sitting out here. I think you guys just need to shut up. I’m sorry."

Neil added in the interview that Shah Rukh was not upset with him after the New York actor asked him to shut up. In fact, SRK told him that he did well. Neil concluded by saying he would never disrespect his elders.