Neither Adipurush Nor Saaho, This Movie Is Considered As Prabhas' Biggest Flop, See Now

In recent years, several big-budget Indian movies featuring superstar actors have suffered major setbacks, turning out to be the biggest flops of the season. These films, made on a grand scale, require immense effort from the entire cast and crew. When they fail to meet expectations, it is the producers and distributors who bear the brunt of the financial loss. Notable examples of such disappointments include Ranbir Kapoor’s Shamshera, Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha, and Prabhas’ 600 crore venture Adipurush. Yet, one film surpasses them all in terms of financial loss.

Radhe Shyam, starring Prabhas and Pooja Hegde, holds the unfortunate distinction of being the biggest flop in Indian cinema. The film, with a budget of approximately 350 crores, received extensive promotion. It enjoyed a strong opening day, earning around 48 to 50 crores. Things started going downhill after that as within a week, it struggled to sustain its performance in cinemas.

Premiering on March 11, 2022, Radhe Shyam received mixed reviews from audiences. While some were enthralled by the romantic drama, others expressed disappointment with its weak writing. The film failed to make a lasting impression on viewers.

Radhe Shyam marked the comeback of actress Bhagyashree, who played Prabhas’ mother in the movie. Despite her return to the entertainment industry, the film turned out to be a colossal disaster. It only managed to earn approximately 130 crores net worldwide, resulting in a massive loss of around 170 crores for the distributors.

Prabhas, who rose to stardom with the blockbuster hit Baahubali, has become a sought-after superstar. But things do not look that great for him as over the past six years, he has been yearning for a single hit, facing setbacks despite his high fee and association with big-budget projects.