Netflix's New Docuseries To Deep Dive Into Johnny Depp-Amber Heard Trial That Rocked Hollywood

Ex-couple Johnny Depp and Amber Heard are seen airing out their dirty laundry once again in the trailer of Depp v. Heard. The new Netflix docuseries is set to revisit their courtroom drama a year after the legal proceedings were televised live. The trailer debuted on Wednesday, thereby making the infamous defamation case the talk of the town all over again. It begins with the divorced couple explaining to the jury their reasons behind filing the civil suit. “Ms Heard accused me of abuse," says Johnny Depp on the stands. Following suit is Amber’s testimony, “My ex-husband is suing me." While the Aquaman actress describes their situation as humiliating, Johnny counters that all the accusations made against him are false.

The narrative of how Amber has changed her ex-husband’s life and reputation is brought to light just moments before a person’s voiceover notes, “Depp was the one who wanted the cameras in the courtroom. She didn’t." Another person adds, “I would argue it’s a PR campaign disguised as a defamation case." Several footage of the trial becoming a circus of social media commentary from influencers and creators are a part of the trailer. Additionally, major highlights of the case including Amber leaving a human fecal matter on Johnny’s bed are re-examined. At one point, a crowd can be heard chanting “Amber’s a liar" outside the courtroom. Meanwhile, an influencer is heard saying, “This has moved away from a news story or a lawsuit and has transformed into a cultural moment."

Millions of people after watching the live proceedings, commented and shared their opinions, and the collective social media engagement of the case is described to be “phenomenal." With the majority siding with Johnny, evidence and public reactions make it difficult which side to believe in. A segment also discusses why the case garnered global attention emphasizing it has little to do with legal merits but rather the public perception. Toward the end, it all boils down to the real question, “What is the actual truth?"

Take a look at the trailer here:

In June last year, the jury sided with Johnny Depp while giving their final verdict in the Virginia trial. The defamation case about the 2018 op-ed suggesting claims of domestic abuse were considered defamatory against Johnny Depp’s reputation even though the article didn’t mention his name. Amber Heard later appealed the verdict, prompting Depp to respond with an appeal of his own. In December, the divorced couple settled with the court.

Depp v. Heard is a three-part documentary series set to be released on August 16.