Sara Ali Khan Enjoys An Auto Ride Again, Video From Mumbai Streets Go Viral

Sara Ali Khan is currently basking in the success of her romantic comedy film Zara Hatke Zara Bachke with Vicky Kaushal. The film made by Laxman Utekar was released on June 2 and had enjoyed a good run at the box office even after a month of its release. The actress who took a little vacation with her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan is now back in Mumbai and she is as spontaneous as ever. Perhaps, that’s why Sara was spotted taking an auto-rickshaw to her home on Friday.

One glance at the paparazzi video that has surfaced on Viral Bhayani and you’ll be instantly smitten by Sara Ali Khan and her humility. The clip shows Sara sitting inside an auto rickshaw with her friend, sporting an all black attire and talking with her. As soon as she spots the paps, she asks them, “Aap log kaha dhund lete ho humme? Kaise dhund lete ho?" To this, a pap replies, “Tracker hai tracker". Sara reacts by saying, “Kya? Mujhpe?" The paps then follows her auto to her apartment after which she gets out of the auto. She can be heard, “Ab aap log jaaiye na hogaya". However, she goes on to pose for them before heading inside.

Watch the clip here:

Reacting to her simplicity and humility, netizens lauded Sara Ali Khan. One of them wrote, “Kya matlab Sara ji down to earth hai “. Another one commented, “She us so down to earth ladki yrr ette clebs bacho me ghamand dekha h pr yrr she is so adorable " Someone else said, “The most simple and down to earth actress, love and respect @saraalikhan95 ❤️".

On the work front, Sara Ali Khan can be seen in the movie Zara Hatke Zara Bachke co-starring Vicky Kaushal. Helmed by Laxman Utekar, the movie saw it’s theatrical release on June 2. Other than this, she also has Anurag Basu’s Metro In Dino wherein she will be seen sharing the screen with Aditya Roy Kapur, Ae Watan Mere Watan which is backed by Karan Johar. The actress had recently also wrapped up Murder Mubarak. Karisma Kapoor, Dimple Kapadia and Pankaj Tripathi, among others will also be seen.