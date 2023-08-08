Netizens Question Keto Diet As Vijay Raghavendra's Wife Spandana Dies Of Heart Attack

There has been a sudden rise in the number of deaths due to cardiac arrests in the world. In recent years, many celebrities also have lost their lives due to a sudden heart attack. In 2021, Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar lost his life after suffering from a cardiac arrest. On Monday, Spandana, actor Vijay Raghavendra’s wife, also passed away in Bangkok, Thailand, due to cardiac arrest.

According to reports, the actress had gone to Bangkok for a vacation with some of her family members. The news of her sudden demise shocked everyone, especially her family members. Now, there has been news that the actress was on a strict diet and that has been one of the major contributing factors to her death.

After the sudden passing of Spandana, there has been a debate going on about the negative impact of the keto diet on social media. According to reports, she was following a keto diet. A keto diet is a type of diet where the consumption of carbohydrates is drastically decreased. This is mostly done to lose body fat and weight.

Earlier, Spandana was praised a lot for her 16-kg weight loss that she had gained during postpartum and COVID-19 lockdown. Now, the internet has been criticising these celebrities for following such a hard diet. After Puneeth Rajkumar’s death, many people on the internet claimed that the main reason for his heart attack was excessive dieting and exercising in the gym.

According to reports, Congress MLC and senior leader BK Hariprasad, Spandana’s paternal uncle, has revealed that the body of the actress will be brought to Bengaluru from Bangkok on Tuesday. He has also added that the body will be kept for the last tributes at the residence of Spandana’s father, BK Shivaram. The last rites would be conducted at the Harishchandra Ghat in Srirampura by Wednesday noon.

Vijay Raghavendra and Spandana have a son, and they were considered a power couple in the Kannada film industry.