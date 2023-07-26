'Never Come Across A Person As Good-hearted As Pawan Kalyan': Brahmanandam

Comedian Brahmanandam recently made noteworthy comments about actor Pawan Kalyan during the pre-release event of the film Bro at Shilpa Kala Vedika in Hyderabad. Expressing admiration for the actor, Brahmanandam addressed the actor’s fans and conveyed his wish to see him succeed in both films and politics.

With a heartfelt appeal, Brahmanandam urged Pawan Kalyan’s fans to support his Jana Sena party. He expressed that in all his years, he has never come across a person as remarkable and genuinely good-hearted as Pawan Kalyan. The comedian’s words of praise and encouragement have resonated with the actor’s fans and followers, highlighting the impact Kalyan has in the world of entertainment and politics.

Brahmanandam added that he had a small role in the movie Bro alongside Pawan Kalyan. He expressed a heartfelt desire for the film to achieve immense success. His plea to Pawan Kalyan’s fans, urging them to play their part in contributing to the actor’s triumph has sparked discussions not only in Andhra Pradesh politics but also in the entertainment industry. Brahmanandam’s words have become a much-discussed topic in cine circles, emphasising the influence of both Pawan Kalyan and the film on the public and media.

Pawan Kalyan is known for films including Gabbar Singh, Jalsa, Attarintiki Daredi and Agnathavasi- Prince in Exile. His other notable projects include Katamarayudu, Bheemla Nayak, Kushi, Panjaa, Vakeel Saab, Chal Mohan Ranga, Tholi Prema, Katamarayudu and Teen Maar. The actor has an exciting lineup of films including Ustaad Bhagat Singh, OG, Hari Hara Veera and an untitled film.

Speaking about Brahmanandam, he has appeared in films like Dookudu, Race Gurram, Athadu, and Sarrainodu. Some of his notable projects include Jathi Ratnalu, Veera Simha Reddy, Veera Khadgam, Mental- B Positive, iSmart Shankar, I Love You, Lisaa, Silly Fellows, and Jai Simha. Now, fans eagerly await Brahmanandam’s upcoming ventures, including Lucky, 108 Limited, Kick, Usire Usire, and Arkaan.

Directed by Samuthirakani, Bro film stars Sai Dharam Tej and Priya Prakash Varrier in the lead role. Scripted by Trivikram Srinivas, Bro is going to hit theatres on July 28. The music has been composed by S Thaman and the cinematography of the film is handled by Sujith Vasudev.