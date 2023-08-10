Never Have I Ever Star Maitreyi Ramakrishnan 'Wants To Marry' Khushi Kapoor; See Her Reply

Khushi Kapoor’s Instagram feed is a treat for the eyes. In a recent post, the actress shared photos of herself in a see-through blue saree and matching blouse. The post has caused quite a stir on social media, even catching the attention of Never Have I Ever star Maitreyi Ramakrishnan. Maitreyi couldn’t help but drop a lovely comment. The 21-year-old actress commented, “Your hand in marriage pls and ty.” Khushi’s response? “Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, ready when you are hahaha.”

The post has already gained over 1.5 lakh likes and numerous comments praising her fashion sense and elegance. Vedang Raina, who will be Khushi’s co-star in her upcoming film, has also reacted to her photos with heart-eye and applause emojis.

Look at the beautiful photos here:

Khushi Kapoor has earned herself quite the fashionista reputation among the young generation. Her fashion choices are classy, trendy, and easy to wear. While she often channels the style of top models during her off-duty moments, she brings her unique flair to traditional wear.

Before Khushi’s post, her celebrity stylist Tanya Ghavri had already given fans a sneak peek of the photoshoot on her Instagram account. Tanya shared a video of Khushi, labelling her as “draped in glamour and grace". The video showed Khushi doing a photoshoot in the same ice-blue embroidered saree.

Check out the video here:

This stunning ensemble comes from designer Ritika Mirchandani’s collection. According to her official website, the outfit goes by the name Aiyla and is described as an ice blue and silver wave lehenga saree with an abstract blouse and is priced at INR 2,29,000.

Work-wise, Khushi Kapoor will be seen as Betty Cooper in The Archies, a Hindi adaptation of the popular Archie comics. Khushi also shared an intro teaser of her character from The Archies, a few days ago on Instagram. She captioned it, “She might be the girl next door but she’s not one to be taken granted for. Meet Betty Cooper!"

Alongside Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, and a few others, Khushi is set to make her mark in Bollywood debut with this teen-musical comedy. Directed by Zoya Akhtar and co-produced by Reema Kagti and Sharad Devarajan, The Archies will release on November 24 on Netflix.