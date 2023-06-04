Never Have I Ever's Maitreyi Ramakrishnan Dances To Sheila Ki Jawani In Sexy Thigh-high Dress, Watch

Never Have I Ever seen Maitreyi Ramakrishnan set the dance floor on fire like this! The actress, best known for the Netflix’s Never Have I Ever, joined the cast of the series for a pre-premiere party and boy, did she have a ball! In videos surfacing online, Maitreyi was seen bringing the house down with her dance on Sheila Ki Jawani. The actress was seen wearing a risque thigh-high slit dress at the party.

In a video, she joined her co-stars Richa Moorjani and Poorna Jagannathan to dance to the song. Now, this isn’t the first time that she has danced to the song. Following the preimere of the first season, Maitreyi and Richa had recreated Katrina Kaif’s costumes and danced to the song.

Meanwhile, besides dancing to Sheila Ki Jawani with Richa, Maitreyi was also seen grooving to Jalebi Baby with Darren Barnet. The actor plays the role of Paxton Hall-Yoshida in Never Have I Ever.

Into its final season, Never Have I Ever has a massive fan following since the first season aired in 2020. With Never Have I Ever season 4 preparing to premiere next week, fans will see who Devi Vishwakumar (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan) will end up with — Paxton Hall-Yoshida (Darren Barnet) or Benjamin (Ben) Gross (Jaren Lewison).

The trailer released a few weeks ago gave a glimpse of the last season, showing Devi’s love-hate relationship with Ben (Jaren Lewison), her two best friends, and how she deals with her relationship with her mother Nalini and cousin Kamala. Well, this time too, there are moments of weakness in Devi’s life as her ex-boyfriend Paxton (Darren Barnet) walks into their school campus. The trailer promises a fun-filled ride with romance and comedy.

Never Have I Ever is created by executive producers, Mindy Kaling and Lang Fisher, with Fisher serving as the showrunner. It is produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, and executive produced by 3 Arts Entertainment’s Howard Klein and David Miner.

Never Have I Ever season 4 is set to release on June 8.