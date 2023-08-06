WHAT! New Mom Ileana D'Cruz Reportedly Got Married In May This Year, Her Husband Is...

Ileana D’Cruz got married earlier this summer, as per a new report. The actress, who welcomed a baby boy whom she named Koa Phoenix Dolan, had revealed she is dating a non-celebrity. She also introduced him to the world a few weeks ago but kept his identity under wraps. It has now been claimed that the mystery man goes by the name Michael Dolan and she married him on May 13 this year.

A DNA report has allegedly gained access to Ileana’s wedding registry and it had been claimed that Ileana married Michael in May, just four weeks before she announced her pregnancy on Instagram. Details about the alleged wedding are still under wraps. News18 cannot confirm the authenticity of this report. Ileana was previously linked to Andrew Kneebone, an Australian photographer.

On Saturday night, Ileana surprised her 16.3 million followers with the happy news of her baby. Ileana shared a photo of the little one along with a sweet note. She wrote, “No words could explain how happy we are to welcome our darling boy to the world. Hearts beyond full." She also revealed that the baby was born on August 1. Ileana’s fellow colleagues from Bollywood including Athiya Shetty, Huma Qureshi and Nargis Fakhri sent their best wishes to the actress. Nargis wrote, “Omg, congrats! God bless." While Athiya and Huma simply dropped a red heart emoji. Sophie Choudry commented, “Omg congratulations, Ileana! God bless your little boy."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ileana D’Cruz (@ileana_official)

Last month, Ileana D’Cruz shared the first picture with her partner. She had also confessed that while her pregnancy journey had been an emotional one but she was excited to meet the little baby. She added that on days that she got overwhelmed, her boyfriend comforted her and got her through the day.

“On the days I forget be kind to myself, this lovely man has been my rock. He’s held me when he feels me starting to crack. And wipes the tears away. And cracks goofy jokes to make me smile. Or just offers a hug when he knows that’s exactly what I need in that moment. And everything doesn’t seem so hard anymore,” she said.