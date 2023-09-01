CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » Movies » New Mommy Ileana D’Cruz Shares a Glimpse Of Her Baby Boy’s Morning With This Aww-Dorable Photo
1-MIN READ

New Mommy Ileana D’Cruz Shares a Glimpse Of Her Baby Boy’s Morning With This Aww-Dorable Photo

Curated By: Aditi Giri

News18.com

Last Updated: September 01, 2023, 07:32 IST

Mumbai, India

Ileana D'Cruz gives a glimpse of her baby boy.

Ileana D'Cruz gives a glimpse of her baby boy.

Ileana announced her pregnancy in April this year. She welcomed her baby boy on August with boyfriend Michael Dolan.

Bollywood star Ileana D’Cruz welcomed a baby boy Koi Phoenix Dolan last month. On Friday Morning, the new mommy has now given a rare glimpse of her little one in a monochrome photo. Sharing the photo, she wrote, ‘Mornings with my baby’.

Have a look at the photo:

Ileana D’Cruz Instagram story.

In the picture, baby Koi was seen snuggling in his mommy’s arms, as she held him with all the love and afffection. Earlier last month, the Rustom actress shared the first photo of her baby boy. “No words could explain how happy we are to welcome our darling boy to the world..Hearts beyond full,” she wrote alongside the photo. As per reports, Koa means ‘valiant one’ or ‘warrior’. Ileana’s fellow colleagues from Bollywood including Athiya Shetty, Huma Qureshi and Nargis Fakhri sent their best wishes to the actress.

Have a look at the post :

Ileana announced her pregnancy in April this year. Last month, Ileana D’Cruz shared the first picture with her partner, Michael Dolan. She had also confessed that while her pregnancy journey had been an emotional one, she was excited to meet the little baby. “Being pregnant is such a beautiful beautiful blessing… I didn’t think I’d be fortunate enough to ever experience this so I consider myself so incredibly lucky to be on this journey. I can’t even begin to describe how lovely it is to feel a life growing inside of you. Most days I’m just overwhelmed staring down at my bump going wow - I get to meet you soon," she wrote in an Instagram post.

Recently, DNA reported that Ileana tied the knot with Michael Dolan on May 13 this year, four weeks before she announced her pregnancy on social media. Details about the alleged wedding are still under wraps. News18 cannot confirm the authenticity of the report.

