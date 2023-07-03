New Poster Of Roshan Mathew, Shine Tom Chacko, Balu Varghese's Maharani Out

Excitement is brewing in the world of Malayalam cinema as the highly anticipated film Maharani unveils its latest poster online. The captivating artwork showcases the film’s lead actors, Roshan Mathew and Shine Tom Chacko, who play siblings in the movie, engaging in a heartwarming gesture of affection. The poster captures the duo planting gentle kisses on the cheeks of Johny Anthony, who stands between them. This intriguing glimpse into the film’s narrative has sparked curiosity and anticipation among movie enthusiasts, setting the stage for a promising cinematic experience.

The movie is steered by the Mollywood director G. Marthandan, subsidised by Sujit Balan with its script written by Ratheeh Ravi. The cinematography of the movie is done by Lokanathan and editing is handled by Noufal Abdullah. The movie is being released under the banner of Badusha Productions.

Apart from Roshan, Shine, and Balu, Maharani boasts other starling casts that include Harishree Ashokan, Johnny Antony, Jafar Idukki, Sujith Balan, Kailash, Gokulan, Aswat Lal and Raghunath Paleri that are playing the significant characters in the movie. According to the reports, the movie will start rolling in the theatres on October 1.

Maharani is the first ever movie in Kerala that was shot entirely on Sony Venice 2, a cinematic camera with one of the two full-frame photographic sensors that are included with the camera produces exceptionally good pictures.

In an interview, G. Marthandan, the director of Maharani spoke about the movie. According to him, this movie is a comedy entertainment. Marthandan said that “Maharani would remind audiences of auld lang syne comedy movies, which made them laugh from start to end. He added that Maharani’s genre is new for him, and keeping in mind this reason, he decided to team up with a new cast and crew.”

Marthandan is an Indian film director who works in Malayalam cinema. He made his debut with Daivathinte Swantham Cleetus in 2013. Before actually being a director he worked as an associate director for 18 years. Apart from that he has directed several other movies such as Acha Din in 2015, Paavada in 2016, and Jhony Jhony Yes Appa in 2018. His movies Daivathinte Swantham Cleetus and Paavada were also box-office successes.

Ratheeh Ravi who is the writer of Maharani also composed another Malayalam language masterpiece which was a romantic thriller Ishq. It was directed by Anuraj Manohar in 2019. The movie’s plot revolves around the life of a common man from Kochi, named Sachi and his girlfriend, Vasudha.