New Poster Of Urvashi And Indrans' Jaladhara Pumpset Since 1962 Out

The makers of Jaladhara Pumpset Since 1962 have released another poster of the film to introduce the female star cast including Shailaja, Sneha Babu, Nitha Karma and Sree Ramya. The upcoming Malayalam movie is being headlined by Urvashi and Indrans. Jaladhara Pumpset Since 1962 is helmed by Ashish Chinnappa, who wrote the script with Prajin MP. It is based on a story narrated by Sanu K Chandran.

Check out the poster here:

https://images.news18.com/ibnlive/uploads/2023/08/untitled-design-2023-08-01t170606.768.jpg

Last month, the makers released the first look poster of Jaladhara Pumpset In 1962. It was unveiled by actor Suresh Gopi on his social media. The poster featured Urvashi and Indrans along with TG Ravi, Sanusha Sagar, Johny Antony, and Anjali Sunil Kumar.

Five days ago, the makers also shared a sneak peek of the upcoming Malayalam film. The 49-second clip featured the lead actors, Urvashi and Indrans having a pun-loaded conversation. The duo nailed the scene with their perfect comic timing, and exceptional acting chops.

Reacting to the video, fans showered praises on the two actors. One of the fans said, “Performance level of Indrans chettan & Urvashi chechie…Expecting an inbeatable combination.” Another wrote, “a combo we didn’t know we needed.”

“Seriously a combination no one expected, but for sure all loved it,” read a comment.

Watch the video here:

In an interview with ETimes, Ashish Chinnappa said, “As the title suggests, the film revolves around the pump set. The story is set in a fictional village called Muthirangadi. ‘Jaladhara Pump Set Since 1962’ is a satire and has caricature characters. It is a comedy entertainer, and also a family drama."