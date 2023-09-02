New Project In The Works? Kartik Aaryan’s Visit To Karan Johar's Residence Sparks Curiosity

The weekend is here, and Mumbai’s bustling streets turned into a paparazzi hotspot on Friday, as they spotted celebrities going in and around the city. Amidst the glitz and glamour, one star who stole the spotlight was none other than Kartik Aaryan. The charming actor was spotted at the filmmaker Karan Johar’s lavish residence in the heart of Mumbai. Cameras clicked and flashbulbs popped as the Satya Prem Ki Katha actor was spotted leaving in his luxurious car.

These candid captures of Kartik Aaryan have set the internet abuzz and raised curiosity among fans. One burning question on everyone’s mind is whether there’s a potential collaboration in the works between him and Karan Johar for an exciting project.

Check out Kartik Aaryan’s pictures here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by yogen shah (@yogenshah_s)

Several reports suggest that Kartik Aaryan and Karan Johar met for a professional meeting. This development has piqued curiosity, especially considering that in April 2021, Kartik Aaryan stepped away from Karan Johar’s project, Dostana 2. In an old interview with ETimes, Kartik Aaryan had gracefully addressed the situation, saying, “This happens sometimes. I haven’t spoken about this before. I believe in what my mother has taught me and these are my values too… when there’s an altercation between two people, the younger one should never speak about it. I follow that and hence I never speak about it."

Now, recently, the two were spotted at the Indian Film Festival in Melbourne and it felt like all was well between the two after the fallout. Not only this, but both of them also hinted that they were keen on collaborating once again for another project. When questioned about their potential collaboration, Karan Johar shared, “We gave one attempt and for various reasons, it didn’t fructify and we have been in conversation to do something. Hopefully, this one will materialise. It’s something we are very excited about.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (@iffmelbourne)

Karan Johar also highly spoke about Kartik Aaryan at the press conference. He said, “Kartik’s films have resonated deeply with the country and he has given films that brought people back to the theatres. More power to him. May his contribution to cinema always be (given dues)."

Kartik Aaryan is currently basking in the success of his last film Satyaprem Ki Katha alongside Kiara Advani. Up next, Kartik will be seen next in Kabir Khan’s directorial Chandu Champion. The movie is set for a June release in the coming year. He also has Hansal Mehta’s next titled Captain India and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 in his pipeline. Karan Johar, on the other hand, made a comeback as the director after a hiatus of seven years with the film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani with Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt.