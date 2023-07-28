Newly-engaged Amruta Deshmukh And Prasad Jawade's Romantic Photoshoot Goes Viral

Marathi actors Prasad Jawade and Amruta Deshmukh recently got engaged. The couple shared some pictures of themselves on social media. In the now-viral photos, the duo can be seen cosying up to each other. Twinning in black, the couple again takes the internet by storm. Amruta is seen dressed in a black sleeveless long dress. Prasad was seen all decked up in a black suit. The duo gave major couple goals as they posed for the lens. Sharing the pictures, Amruta Deshmukh wrote, “Someone’s dark fairytale and someone’s twisted fantasy. Together they made magic”. The comment section is overflowing with praises from fans. Prasad Jawade and Amruta Deshmukh will tie the knot in November, this year.

Prasad Jawade and Amruta Deshmukh fell for each other during their stint in Bigg Boss Marathi Season 3. Surrounded by their closest friends and family, the engagement was an intimate and simple affair, just the way they wanted it. Keeping up with the same spirit, they plan to have a simple wedding ceremony as well. “When we met on the show, I didn’t know Prasad very well,” shared Amruta in an interview, adding, “We connected organically; and despite a few ups and downs, I am happy that we sustained our bond.”

Prasad shared a different version of their love story with a portal. He shared, “I had done a cameo in a TV show in 2014, and that’s when I first met Amruta. After that, we lost touch, but I started following her on social media. I would watch her videos and reels regularly, and I was fond of her. I believe in spirituality, and somehow, I felt that we were destined to be together," he said, adding: “What I love about Amruta is that she is genuine and straightforward. She’s not afraid to express herself. She genuinely does special things for you without boasting about it”.

Prasad Jawade is best known for films like Chhichhore, Ek Villain Returns, and Mr & Mrs Sadachari. Amruta is popular for shows like Aaji Aani Naat, Sweety Satarkar, and Tumcha Aamcha Same Asta.