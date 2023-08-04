Newly Married Sonnalli Seygall Reveals Vastu Has Influenced Her Husband To Drink Less Alcohol

Actor Sonnalli Seygall, who recently got married to businessman Ashesh Sajnani, shared a glimpse into their Mumbai home. In a video, she showed her preferred spots in the airy, neutrally decorated house. The tour included the terrace, which serves as her yoga space and their party area.

During the tour, Sonnalli also showed off her collection of little knick-knacks, among which was an antique paan box containing the essential ingredients to make paan. She mentioned that she makes paans every day and feeding them to her husband.

Sonnalli Seygall also gave a tour of her husband’s bar within the house and mentioned that although she keeps away from drinking, her husband enjoys increasing his collection of alcohol. She revealed that after moving in, she relocated the bar to a different corner based on Vastu principles."The Pyaar Ka Punchnama actor said that as per Vastu, placing alcohol in this corner has reduced her husband’s alcohol intake. “He actually agrees with me, it works,” she said.

Sonnalli and Ashesh got married in June and celebrated with more than one function. Their Pyaar Ka Punchnama co-stars Kartik Aaryan, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Sunny Singh, and director Luv Ranjan attended, along with other celebrities like Mandira Bedi, Sumona Chakravarti, Shama Sikander, Raai Laxmi, Shenaz Treasury, Rohan Gandotra, and Karan V Grover.

In an earlier chat with Hindustan Times, Sonnalli spoke about her wedding and said, “Ashesh and I were very sure about having a very simple wedding with people who mean something to us. It’s a very private moment for us. It is what both our mothers wanted and we feel glad that we could do it for them. We really look forward to exploring this new phase of our life together.”

The actress was last seen in Boondi Raita in 2022.