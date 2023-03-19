Actress Dalljiet Kaur married her Nikhil Patel on Saturday, March 18, and the wedding pictures are going viral. The couple tied the knot in Mumbai in a dreamy wedding ceremony, in the presence of their family and friends. Also present at the wedding were Dalljiet’s friends from the industry, Riddhi Dogra, Sanaya Irani and Karishma Tanna. Now Dalljiet is all excited about her honeymoon and she expressed it through a mushy reel.

On Sunday, Dalljiet Kaur took to her Instagram handle to post a cute Instagram Reel announcing that she was headed for her dreamy honeymoon. The Reel showed the actress all decked up in her bridal attire as she sat on a trolley that was being pulled by her husband Nikhil Patel. The adorable couple smiled ear-to-ear and Dalljiet even waved and blew kisses for the camera. Her caption read, “Off on our first of many adventures around the world as Mr and Mrs Patel. Let’s call this our ‘honeymoon’."

Celebs and fans shared their excitement through endearing comments. Nisha Rawal wrote, “Awwww (with a red heart emoji) Have a blast girl!!" Delnaaz Irani wrote, “Congratulations darling! Stay blessed (red heart emoji)". Nupur Joshi wrote, “Miss you already! Stay happy. Stay in love. Grow together! Loads of love and tons of wishes(champagne glass emoji)". Pavitra Punia reacted with laughing and crying emojis as well as heart emojis. One of the fans commented, “You always deserved a happy married life. God bless you dear!!"

Ahead of the wedding, Dalljiet opened up about her wedding jitters in an interview with ETimes. She said, “I thought I had a month or two till the big day, abhi toh time hai. However, time has gone by so fast aur kal shaadi hai (March 18). It is quite an interesting phase in my life and a lot of things are about to change. Poori zindagi palatne waali hai and I will welcome that with an open heart.” She further hoped that whatever decision she is taking is right for her son Jaydon and Nikhil and his daughters. She was excited and looking forward to the new phase.

Dalljiet Kaur has worked in several shows like Kulvaddhu, Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon, Swaragini - Jodein Rishton Ke Sur and many more. She even participated in several reality shows including Bigg Boss 13 and Nach Baliye 4.

Read all the Latest Movies News here